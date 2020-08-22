Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, August 22: Plenty of Heat on the Way; Not Much Rain

The weekend will pick up where the end of the work week left off in terms of heat. Generally sunny skies will allow high temperatures today to surge well into the 90s across much of the region.

Murky sunshine will be in place at times, especially in western KELOLAND, due to smoke from the wildfires in northern California traveling along the jet stream.

Beyond a rather isolated shower and/or thunderstorm chance in SW Minnesota, NW Iowa, and the SE corner of South Dakota, much of KELOLAND is dry through the day and into the night.

Despite clear skies and calm winds, we won’t be able to cool down all that much. Overnight lows won’t fall much below the low 60s to the east and mid/upper 60s west river.

A nearly identical day is on the way for Sunday…right down to the temperature spread. Under mostly sunny skies, highs climb well into the 90s across KELOLAND.

Later in the day, we’ll run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms in the western half of the region.

Another hot day is on the way as we go into the start of the next work week. In fact, the first half of the next work week will be rather hot. Highs on Monday climb into the mid to upper 90s throughout the region. By the middle of the week, we may see triple digit heat in central and western KELOLAND.

The fever may finally break by next Thursday. As a cold front pushes through the region, temperatures fall back into the 80s and low 90s by this time with showers and thunderstorms also popping up.

Additional shower and storm chances will come along as we head into next weekend.