Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, August 15: Dry This Weekend and Through Much of Next Week

High pressure will continue to move into KELOLAND, keeping much of the region rather quiet.

Though humidity won’t be as big of a factor as it was on Friday, it’ll still be seasonably warm throughout the region. Highs climb into the mid 80s across the east with low 90s out west.

Partly to mostly clear skies stick around tonight, but southerly winds will keep temperatures from falling as far down the thermometer as last night.

Our large ridge of high pressure will keep much of KELOLAND dry on Sunday. The one “Fly in the Ointment” may be a renegade shower that tries to develop in the southeastern corner of the region. Beyond this, it’s a nearly identical day compared to Saturday.

Mainly dry conditions will last through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures taking a small step backward into the low 80s east river. West river locations, however, will likely see the 90s come back.

Rain chances will remain rather tough to come by across much of KELOLAND through the later part of the week. We may have some scattered showers on Wednesday in the east, but appreciable rain will be elusive at best. As a result, drought conditions will likely only get worse across the region.