Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, August 14

We could use a few days of warm, dry weather to ease the flooding and assist the tornado cleanup. And – other than a few sprinkles we had in SE KELOLAND early this morning – it looks like that’s exactly the type of weather we will receive.

Today we will have mostly sunny skies in eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal for mid-September, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will also be lighter than yesterday, from the south at 5-15 mph in eastern KELOLAND, and from the northwest in West River locations.

Tonight will be clear, and we could have fog in the southeast, where the ground is quite wet from recent rainfall. Lows will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow also looks pleasant. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 80s. That’s actually 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will be light and from a southerly direction.

Temperatures will remain above-normal for the first half of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with the mid 80s east to the upper 80s west. Winds will pick up out of the south of Tuesday, which will keep us unusually warm – in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will become more unsettled as a front comes in from the west. We will also have a chance of showers or thunderstorms both days in the southeast as the front passes. Rainfall chances will have to wait until later in the week for northern and western KELOLAND. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back to normal, in the mid 70s.

Currently, forecast models keep temperatures near-normal through the third weekend of September (Sept 21-22).