Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, August 1: Cool Weather on the Way; Rain Remains Elusive

The first day of the new month may feature a few minor hiccups, but it should remain rather nice overall.

We’ll leave in the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the day, especially the further south and east you go of I-90. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s just about across the board. Upper 70s are possible in NE KELOLAND.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set the stage for a very comfortable night. Lows across the region should fall into the 50s.

High pressure makes its move on Sunday, and with a northerly breeze in place, it’ll remain comfortable. High temperatures take a bit of a step backward and only climb into the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s are possible in central KELOLAND.

An early fall preview will carry us through the first half of next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature mainly dry conditions with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Lows stay in the 50s.

By the second half of the week, we bring back some much-needed chances for some rain. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

While this isn’t a widespread rain chance, it’ll still be well received in areas that need more rain.