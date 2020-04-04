Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, April 4: Gradually Warmer and Mainly Dry This Weekend

After back-to-back days where temperatures were well below average, we’ll begin a return to form today after a cold start to the weekend.

Beyond a bit of a breeze out of the south, much of the day today is quiet, sunny, and more seasonable. Highs range from the mid to upper 40s in eastern KELOLAND to the low to mid 50s along and west river.

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall a decent bit once more, though it won’t be as cold as the previous two nights. This time, lows fall into the mid to upper 20s for much of the region. South-central KELOLAND may hold in the low 30s.

Plenty of great weather is on the way for Sunday as well with high pressure still very much in control. We’ll warm up a bit more with highs climbing into the mid 50s NE, upper 50s SE, and 60s to the south and west under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is on the way to start the new week, but we may have a few showers to contend with on Monday. Chances are low, but it’ll be something to keep in mind later in the day on Monday and even into early Tuesday. Both days will feature well above average highs.

One more system moves just to our north on Wednesday, and this may bring about a few more rain showers for the middle of the week. Temperatures will depend on how quickly or slowly an associated cold front pushes through the area. Regardless, a cool down is on the way for the end of next week.