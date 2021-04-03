Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, April 3

We’ve reached Easter weekend, and it’s going to be one that challenges a few records…especially by Sunday.

That’s not to say that Saturday won’t be unseasonably warm. Under mostly sunny skies with southerly flow aloft, temperatures should be able to climb well into the mid 70s on the low end of the scale and reach the 80s further west.

Though winds won’t be as strong as earlier this week, fire weather concerns will remain in place due to the arid air mass in place along with parched vegetation. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

We’ll remain clear tonight with high pressure very much holding steady across the region. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s…well above average for this time of year.

Easter Sunday may be one for the record books across much of the region. Another round of sunshine, along with the ridge that will remain in place, will help temperatures surge into the low to mid 80s across much of KELOLAND. Several records, including Sioux Falls’ record high for the day, will likely be in jeopardy.

One more warm day is on the way on Monday with dry and breezy conditions in place before a much-needed chance comes into the picture.

A midweek system will move in and give the region a chance for some rainfall on Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. There may be some mixing with snow in western KELOLAND at times…especially in the Black Hills…but much of this system should remain as very beneficial rain. The further south and east you go, the more rain you are likely to see.

By the end of the week, we dry out and hold in the low to mid 60s.

Another chance for rain may try to materialize by next weekend.