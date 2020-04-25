Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, April 25: Scattered Showers & Storms Today; Dry & Warmer Sunday

Scattered showers and the chance for a rumble of thunder or two will move through eastern KELOLAND this morning. Another chance for some showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will come along later today as a disturbance moves through the area. Temperatures will range around or just above average for much of the area.

Once the sun sets, we’ll lose a lot of our energy to support any shower or storm activity, so we’ll remain rather quiet. Cloud cover will slowly dissipate, allowing clearer skies to take over. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Of the two days this weekend, Sunday is the better day to get outside if you are able. A warming trend will take over as southerly flow sets up shop, though it won’t be too warm for this time of year. We should be able to make a run at 70 or better, especially west river.

We’ll remain warm through the first few days of the next work week. Monday is dry, but a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along by Tuesday as another shortwave disturbance moves eastward.

Locations east river are more likely to see some activity during this time, though everyone has at least a chance to see some scattered showers and storms.

Once we reach the second half of the work week, a ridge of high pressure moves over the Northern Plains, keeping us mainly dry and quiet. Above average temperatures, however, remain in place.