Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, April 24

The last weekend of April is expected to get off to a decent start, but conditions unravel quickly.

High pressure keeps the area generally quiet as we kick things off. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll be able to climb into the low/mid 50s for daytime highs across much of the region.

Low pressure moves into the area overnight, sending a chance for some rain and snow into portions of the region…especially East River. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to mid/upper 30s.

With temperatures near and below freezing in portions of NE KELOLAND, we’ll have a better chance to see some accumulating snow toward daybreak on Sunday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the I-29 corridor north of Brookings through early Sunday afternoon. Please take care on the roads if you must be out and about.

Thankfully, we’ll warm up into the 40s/low 50s in the northeast, so any snow that does come along won’t last for very long. Elsewhere, any rain/snow showers switch to plain rain as highs rise well into the 60s.

A few more rain showers are possible on Monday, but we should just expect rain out of this little chance. Highs spike in the mid 60s to mid 70s across portions of the region.

Some showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, especially the further south you go. Otherwise, the midweek outlook is pretty nice with temperatures in the low/mid 60s.

The late week outlook is mainly quiet and progressively warmer.