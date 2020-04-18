Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, April 18: Mainly Dry Weekend; Warmer Next Week

After a rather chilly week, we’re finally on our way to warmer temperatures that more resemble the spring season more often than not.

We’ll start the day mostly sunny, but a few clouds will move in later this afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, especially out west later in the day. Highs will be near to just a bit above average.

A little bit of a breeze will pick up as we go into the night with more cloud cover in place. Again, an isolated shower or two is possible west river. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to the northeast and low to mid 30s elsewhere.

If you’re east river on Sunday, you have a pretty nice day on the way. Temperatures take a small step backward, but much of the day is dry. West river, however, won’t be as fortunate. We do have a chance to see some rain showers during the day as a weak disturbance moves through KELOLAND. Highs will range in the mid to upper 50s across the region.

A fantastic start to the next work week is on the way! With high pressure building back into the area, skies should remain rather sunny through Wednesday with well above average temperatures in place as well. Monday may be a bit breezy, but that’s about it.

By the end of next week, we may have to contend with a few rain showers as our next weather maker sweeps through KELOLAND. Temperatures remain near to above average.