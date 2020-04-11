Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, April 11: Wintry Weather Moves in for Easter Weekend

The weekend will get off to a rather quiet start, especially east river, with increasing cloud cover ahead of our main weather headline that gradually pushes into the region over the course of the day.

Winter weather advisories are in place through NW, central, and SE KELOLAND, with winter storm warnings for south-central and SW parts of the region. The SE corner of South Dakota remains under a winter storm watch as of the morning. All advisories are valid from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Several inches of accumulating snowfall is likely through Easter Sunday along with gusty winds at times, creating rather hazardous travel conditions.

Scattered rain showers are likely west river before cold air crashes into KELOLAND from NW to SE later this afternoon and evening and switches this to a rain/snow mix and then all snow.

Moisture continues to move eastward with cold air in place, keeping snow chances in place through the night and into the morning on Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be rather cold and windy with snow lingering in parts of the area through the afternoon. Snow should depart by the evening.

A breezy but brighter day is on the way for Monday, but the long-term outlook begins on a very chilly note, as highs don’t escape the 30s throughout KELOLAND.

We’ll remain mainly dry through the rest of next week with a slow but steady warm-up that eventually gets us back into the upper 40s and low 50s by the end of the week and the start of next weekend.