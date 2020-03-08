Storm Center AM Update – March 8: Another Spring Day in Late Winter

Today’s temperature forecast will depend heavily on where you are in KELOLAND. A cold front will push through the region, gradually increasing cloud cover as we go through the day. Ahead of the front, we should easily climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for SE KELOLAND. NE and NW parts of South Dakota will struggle to get much above the low 50s. We’ll split the difference in-between those areas.

Behind this front, we cool down to a decent extent. While overnight lows will still be above average for this time of year (20s to low 30s for much of KELOLAND, but upper teens in the northeast), it’ll feel a lot cooler due to just how warm it has been this weekend.

Southeastern parts of KELOLAND may see a few rain or snow showers early on Monday as the last bit of that cold front leaves the region. Otherwise, the start of the next work and school week is looking pretty good…though it’ll be a bit chilly at times.

A few more rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday, mainly in the second half of the day. Little in the way of accumulation is expected.

The second half of the next work week looks rather nice from here, with mainly dry conditions and above average temperatures holding steady.Some rain and snow showers are possible by next Saturday.