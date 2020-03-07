Storm Center AM Update – March 7: Spring Preview on Tap This Weekend

We’re getting ready for a wonderful start to the weekend, with plentiful amounts of sunshine and well above average temperatures. Highs today will range from the 40s in Aberdeen and much of NE KELOLAND to the 60s in the southeast and even the low 70s west river!

A mild night is on the way under partly cloudy skies across the region. Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid 30s in NE KELOLAND, while the rest of the region hovers in the low 40s.

The second half of the weekend may feature a run toward the record books in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND as a cold front moves through South Dakota. NE and western parts of KELOLAND will be a bit cooler, with upper 40s in the NE, low 50s out west, and near 60 degrees along the Missouri River. The record high on Sunday in Sioux Falls is 67, and there is a good chance that we at least challenge that or even beat it with southerly winds in place. All the while, cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

Rain or snow showers are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday evening, thought the amounts should be light. Temperatures will be sharply cooler on both days, with highs in the 30s to the mid 40s.

Wednesday should end up being mainly dry, but clouds should still be fairly thick. We will carry a slight chance of rain showers on Thursday with another weak system moving through the area.

The end of the week is looking rather nice, as above average temperatures hold steady into the weekend.