Clouds have been streaming into KELOLAND, and we have been getting a few sprinkles, even in Sioux Falls. It is rain sprinkles rather than snow, because brisk northwesterly winds have caused our temperatures to slingshot back into the 40s. Sioux Falls is close to 25 degrees warmer than yesterday thanks to those westerly winds.

2 PM

We have made very few changes to the forecast. Tonight we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies East River, and it will be cold – near or below-zero East River. It will be warmer, in the teens to low 20s West River, where the cloud cover will be thicker.

We’ll call tomorrow a partly cloudy day, with a band of midday cloud cover coming through. Temperatures will be cooler than today, though still above average. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, while western South Dakota will be in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will also be windy, with a brisk south wind, though winds will not be as strong as today.

A cold front will start to drop down over us on Sunday. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be in the mid 50s ahead of the front, while the temperatures will cool to the 40s north and west behind the front. Snow could start by Sunday night in the north. Because of the warm temperatures, precipitation may start in the form of rain showers in Rapid City. We’ve dropped any mention of snow for Sioux Falls on Sunday, and pushed it back to Monday for SE KELOLAND.

We’ve increased the likelihood of accumulating snowfall across KELOLAND Monday and Tuesday. Whatever snow we get will also be accompanied by strong winds both days, which may mean difficulties for intercity travel, with visibility as well as wind chill issues Monday and Tuesday.

As far as snowfall totals, we will certainly have to adjust the projections as the track of the system becomes more clear. On paper, the current data suggests 2-3” for Sioux Falls, 4-7” for Aberdeen, 4-6” in Pierre, and 3-5” for Rapid City. Again – to be clear – these amounts will have to be adjusted when the track of the system becomes focused. But as of today, that’s what it looks like.

The other piece of the weather is temperatures, and they look incredibly cold Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re expecting temperatures to be way below zero both days, and highs will only be in the single digits above- or below-zero. Many places may not get above zero both days. It will be bitterly cold, and Aberdeen will be a little close to existing record cold temperatures.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the week, with some moderating temperatures for the final weekend of February.