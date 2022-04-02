We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow.

There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds will thicken ahead of the next system that will quickly move through the upper plains Sunday. Expect developing rain and snow late tonight into tomorrow. Some in northern and east central KELOLAND will wake up to a wintry mix tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will fall to the 20s and 30s.

There will be a narrow strip of snow lining up from north central South Dakota to west central Minnesota for tomorrow. This is an area where temperatures will remain in the 30s. Not far off, temperatures will warm to the 50s and low 60s in extreme southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa. Otherwise, periods of rain will be possible elsewhere with highs in the 40s and 50s (60 in Yankton). Winds will be stronger with speeds of 10-20 mph and more.

Accumulating snow will be possible with a strip of 1-2” of slushy wet snow possible from west central and southwest Minnesota (near Marshall and Worthington) through Watertown to near Aberdeen. Snow amounts surrounding that area will be less than 1″.

We’ll get a break from the precip on Monday, but more is on the way!

Tuesday through Thursday will bring another round of moisture. This time, a lot of it will stay in the form of rain. Forecast models predict rain amounts of a half inch or more to run through east central South Dakota to west central Minnesota.