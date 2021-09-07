Staying Dry For a While; Rain Tries to Return by the Weekend – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, September 7

With the summer season coming to its unofficial end, seasonable conditions have moved in…for now.

High pressure and dry air will help set the stage for a clear and calm night across the region. This will allow lows tonight to fall well into the low to mid 50s and even the 40s at times…a nice preview of fall at its best.

Another dry and pleasant day is on the way, but it’ll be a bit on the breezy side at times. Highs hold in the 70s East River, with a few low/mid 80s coming into the region to the west.

High pressure holds serve through the day on Thursday, with warmer temperatures creeping into our West River communities to the tune of mid/upper 80s and even a few low 90s. To the east, we’ll remain closer to average for this time of year with highs in the 70s to near 80.

We’re hot again by Friday West River with highs in the 90s one more. To the east, we climb back into the mid to upper 80s. All the while, we’ll remain dry as we close the work and school week. Change, however, is on the way.

Much of the region in eastern and central KELOLAND is dry and sunny to start, but rain will begin to make its move to the west, where scattered showers may pop up later in the day.

Rain chances move through the area overnight and into Sunday, though the amount of rain we see won’t be all that much.

Through the start of next week, rain chances will be rather spotty in nature on either side of the river, with no widespread chance for rain in the cards.