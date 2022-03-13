Our spring preview is about ready to get underway across KELOLAND…so get ready to enjoy some mid to late April weather in the middle of March.

Compared to Saturday, we’ll have a warmer day on Sunday…especially East River and the further south/east you go. We’ll also have a little clipper system that will move through KELOLAND later in the day. It’ll be a dry system for much of the region, but we could see some rain and snow showers later in the day in northeastern KELOLAND.

Highs climb into the 50s across much of the region. Northeastern KELOLAND will be the exception, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Much of the region is dry, but northeastern KELOLAND and the Rapid City area may see some rain/snow showers as that system continues to slowly move through the area. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Monday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND. We may also see a few isolated rain showers in northeastern KELOLAND, but they’ll be generally few and far between.

Tuesday marks the true beginning of our spring preview, with highs climbing into the 60s just about across the board under partly sunny skies.

By Wednesday into Thursday, we may see some scattered showers out west at first before the boundary in question moves eastward and sends a few isolated shower chances to the east.

Beyond that, there’s very little in the way of appreciable moisture (Rain, snow, or otherwise) on the way in the extended outlook.

The long-rang temperature outlook across KELOLAND also favors near to above average temperatures across the region, though not to the same extent as what we’ll see this week.