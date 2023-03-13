While some areas did at least get a chance to warm-up a bit, eastern and northern KELOLAND remained well below average for this time of year.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

Partly cloudy skies stick around as we head into the evening and through the night. While the wind did back off a bit today, that break will be short-lived. Winds pick up overnight into early Tuesday, especially west of the James River.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens East River, with teens and 20s to the west.

The continuation of our little spring preview comes along the further south and west you go on Tuesday, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees out that way. Elsewhere, we’ll stay chilly in the 30s with windy conditions sticking around…this time, that’s more likely to the east.

Cloud cover increases on Wednesday, and we may see an isolated rain shower or two along the way. Further to the southwest, we’ll reach the 50s and low 60s again, while 30s and 40s are observed elsewhere.

That’ll be the best day of the week on the thermometer, as a reality check comes into play for the second half of the outlook.

We’re watching the development of low pressure to the south and west of us on Thursday. This may start as a mix for many on Thursday before gradually transitioning to all snow later in the evening and especially overnight. Chance for any kind of moisture increase the further south and east you go.

While snow amounts don’t appear to be as impressive as what we’ve seen previously this winter, we may still at least get a fresh coat of snow just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Cold and windy weather take over on Friday and even into Saturday for that matter. Both days feature a chance for some scattered snow showers, with blowing snow concerns for eastern and northeastern KELOLAND on Friday especially.

Slow but gradual improvement take over as we head into Sunday and the start of next week, which is also the official start to the spring season.

Speaking of that, spring may not feel like it’s getting its act together any time soon. Odds for near to below average temperatures are favored as we go into the first week of the new season.