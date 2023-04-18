It’s a nice, but chilly morning across KELOLAND. The sunrise in Aberdeen has been pretty to watch. Expect highs in the lower 60s there later today.

Highs yesterday made it into the 50s in the northeast, with 60s elsewhere across the south and west.

The weather will start changing tonight as scattered showers and thunderstorm develop across the region. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the southern half of KELOLAND.

The map below shows our Futurecast update the next 48 hours. You’ll notice after a nice, but windy afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in western SD and some of those will move east overnight. We expect a break in the moisture tomorrow morning, but redeveloping showers and thunderstorms will develop east of I-29 in SW MN and NW IA tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The animation below shows a regional view of the rain chances the next 48 hours. We do expect the upper-level low pressure area to move in from the north by Friday, bringing colder weather and even some periods of snow to the forecast along with blustery NW winds.

The precipitation forecast the next couple of days is certainly wetter into Minnesota and Iowa, where rain totals over .50″ are likely.

Get ready for a period of below normal temperatures across much of the plains the next few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.