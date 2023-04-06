SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun is out and the winds are light for your Thursday afternoon. North central KELOLAND could see a few snow showers yet around Selby, Eureka, Mobridge, and Leola. The will not accumulate. It’s a different story in southern KELOLAND. Temperatures are pushing 50° with plenty of sunshine. Extreme southeastern KELOLAND, around Springfield and Yankton, could see rain showers this afternoon.

2 PM

There were records broken last night and this morning. Pierre and Mobridge broke records for April 5th, yesterday. Aberdeen, Pierre, Mobridge, and the Rapid City airport broke records for April 6th, today.

It will be another cold night for those who received the snow earlier this week. Lows will drop to the single digits and teens. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, will have overnight lows in the 20s. Winds will stay light for the overnight hours. KELOLAND could see patchy fog as you start your day tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today. Northeast and north central KELOLAND will stay chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Southeastern KELOLAND could see highs in the 60s. Winds will pick up slightly, but it’s another mostly sunny day.

Saturday will be even warmer than Friday. Highs will be in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. We may try to bring in a couple 70s along the Nebraska boarder. Saturday will have a few more clouds. Eastern KELOLAND will be a bit breezy.

We have to go back to the beginning of November to see temperatures in the 70s. 60s were around at the end of November. In northeastern KELOLAND, it’s been since November 25th that Aberdeen has seen temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday will be the warmest day in the 7 day forecast, 50s in northeastern KELOLAND, and 70s for everyone else. Thursday brings the next chance to see rain showers in KELOLAND.