For the first time in several days, temperatures were at least closer to average for some of us. Further north of Highway 14, however, it has been more of the same.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

A cold front will continue to push through KELOLAND as we head later into the evening and the first part of the night. While the front is lacking in moisture, it won’t be lacking in colder air that blankets much of the region.

Lows fall into the teens to near 20 degrees across much of the area, but it’s a different story to the northeast. Overnight lows up that way may drop below zero in some areas due to extra snow on the ground and clearer skies..

The midweek outlook starts off well enough with partly to mostly sunny skies in place at first…though cloud cover does begin to creep into the picture. Winds will also begin to pick up a bit as you head further west.

Temperatures, despite this sunshine, continue to under-achieve with below average highs remaining in place. We’ll see temperatures peak in the 20s and 30s yet again for a majority of KELOLAND. At best, we may see a few low 40s.

By late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we also introduce a chance for some rain and snow showers in a couple of areas near and south of I-90, but coverage isn’t widespread and moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive at first.

Thursday begins on a quiet note, but cloud cover will begin to increase as we head further into the day. While the day is mainly dry, we may see some overnight moisture to the southeast in the form of rain. This line does get close to Sioux Falls, so we’ll see where this sets up.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is situated just south of KELOLAND in NE Nebraska for late Thursday into Thursday night.

Highs on Thursday climb into the 50s for several areas, but the northeast will remain in the 30s.

A better chance for something arrives on Friday, and this has a few moving parts to it. We’ll get a switch to mainly snow early to the west. While East River areas start with a mix of rain and snow thanks to marginally milder temperatures, colder temperatures come in and helps switch everything to snow. Keep an eye out for updates on the Friday outlook.

Much of the weekend is dry and quiet beyond an isolated Sunday morning rain shower and a few showers out west. Temperatures also rebound nicely, setting us up for what may be the most spring-like day we’ve had yet on Sunday. In fact, seasonable temperatures attempt to hold on into the start of next week.

Our next system arrives by the beginning of our next work week as well, with odds for below average temperatures being favored beyond the extended forecast. Keep in mind that “average” during this time is the low to mid 50s.