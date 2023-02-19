Though we had to contend with a little bit of patchy fog in a couple of East River locations early on, we have been able to start the day on a rather nice note across much of KELOLAND.

We’ll have another rather quiet day on Sunday thanks to high pressure holding firm for a little while longer. There will be a little more cloud cover in place and there is the chance for some scattered snow showers in a few locations, but it’ll still be a rather nice day overall.

Highs range from the upper 20s/mid 30s East River to the low/mid 40s further west.

Cloud cover increases as we head into the night, which will keep temperatures from falling too far down once again. Beyond some isolated rounds of patchy fog to the east, we’ll be quiet again with lows in the teens East River and 20s West River.

Monday will be our last quiet day for a little while, and even then we’ll see a little bit of moisture build into the region. Some flurries and snow showers are possible, especially West River and to the northeast, with highs in the 30s to the east and 40s out west once again. The wind will also begin to pick up…something that will need to be watched as we head into the middle of the week.

Now, let’s address the proverbial elephant in the room…confidence is still moderate to high to see a rather impactful winter storm move into KELOLAND. This event will come in two rounds. First, snow would begin to move in on Tuesday (Mainly to the northeast), with the second round being a more widespread event chance to see heavier snow coming along on Wednesday into Thursday.

With an ideal set-up in place and plenty of moisture to work with, odds for plowable amount of snow are still moderate to high. This is shaping up to be a rather disruptive storm, between the potential for a lot of snow and windy weather to boot, so please keep an eye out for updates on your forecast as we head through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, and prepare accordingly.

Snow will gradually taper off as we go into Thursday afternoon and evening

Cold weather comes back by the end of the week, with well below average temperatures sticking around through the end of the month. We may also see a sneaky chance for some snow showers crash the party on Friday in SE KELOLAND.