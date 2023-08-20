Compared to yesterday, today is going to be a nice break for many. This break, unfortunately, will be very short-lived.

Some scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder are possible for some today, but not everyone will get in on some rainfall. Even if you do, amounts are going to be rather low.

Regardless, we’ll be looking at cooler temperatures compared to Saturday. Highs north of Highway 14 may only peak in the 70s, with 80s near and south of I-90.

Breezy conditions carry us into the night, where we’ll also have partly clear skies to enjoy. It won’t be completely comfortable…but it’ll be nice compared to what’s on the way. Lows fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday begins a multi-day stretch of intense heat that we’ve been watching for several days now. An excessive heat watch is in effect for southeastern portions of KELOLAND beginning Monday afternoon and lasting until Wednesday night.

Heat indices may reach and exceed 110 degrees at times during this three day stretch. If you absolutely must be out and about at any time, PLEASE take all necessary precautions. Take frequent breaks in a cool location, stay hydrated, and don’t overdo it. Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and know what to do if you or someone else falls ill.

Highs on Monday may reach and exceed 100 degrees to the south and east, with highs near 90 closer to the SD/ND border.

Tuesday and Wednesday, as mentioned earlier, continue the trend of dangerous heat in several portions of KELOLAND. All the while, we remain mainly dry with no real chance for rain in sight through Wednesday.

By Thursday, we do get a few changes in place. Temperatures ease off at least a little bit, with more improvement being seen by Friday and into the weekend as the fever truly breaks by that point.

Along the way, we do get some spotty rain chances to come back into the picture. It isn’t anything widespread, but it’s something all the same. Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chances.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of the month.