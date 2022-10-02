Though a few showers are possible as we head through the morning in portions of KELOLAND, much of the second half of the weekend to the east is shaping up to be mainly quiet.

We may see some isolated showers and hear a rumble of thunder now and again through the afternoon, though much of the day is shaping up to be more dry than wet.

Satellite/Radar loop as of 7:30 am CDT Sunday

Highs climb into the mid 70s out west with 80s possible further south and east.

A few showers are possible with even a few rumbles of thunder in place as well as we go into the night. Beyond that, we’re treated to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees in many areas beyond the SD/WY border.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible, especially to the west, as we kick off the new work and school week. To the east, we start off quiet before some showers arrive later in the day.

Highs run a decent span from the 60s out west to the 70s along the Missouri and James rivers and the upper 70s/low 80s further south and east.

Tuesday also holds a chance for rain across portions of the region with a few storms possible as the first of two boundaries passes through the area. Highs mainly hold in the low to mid 70s, but we’ll see 60s out west…a sign of things to come.

Wednesday is the transition day in the forecast as a mainly dry cold front pushes down from North Dakota. We could see a little bit of rain late Wednesday to the southeast. The passage of this front will help usher in the chilliest air of the season.

Thursday and Friday may not see temperatures get out of the 50s across the board. Much of that time is also dry beyond a few showers to the west on Thursday.

We’ll moderate on the thermometer by the weekend with dry weather coming back.

Near to above average temperatures are expected to win out overall as we head into the middle of the month.