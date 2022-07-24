The change was noticeable today if you went outside. Between less heat and less humidity, it was a far better day to be outside across KELOLAND on the comfort side of things. With that said, we may still see some activity as we go later into the day for some.

Shower and thunderstorm chances linger in central and western KELOLAND as we go into the night. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place toward the Black Hills as well as portions of western and southwestern South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Further east, we’ll remain calm and quiet under partly to mostly clear skies.

Lows fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances stick around on Monday out west at first. This will continue to push eastward through the evening and into the night. Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for western portions of KELOLAND.

Highs hold in the low to mid 80s with a bit of a breeze in place at times.

Another chance for showers and storms comes along on Tuesday with the passage of another disturbance. Once again, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s…as our seasonable stretch continues.

Some showers may linger on Wednesday as well, but chances will be confined mainly to the west.

A few more showers and storms could crash the party on Wednesday night into early Thursday, but this will be out by the afternoon. Quiet weather takes over for the rest of the work week.

The rest of the work week will also feature near to below average temperatures with mainly quiet weather on both sides of the river.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, the dog days of summer come right back…as chances for above average temperatures begin to win out, with below average rainfall favored.