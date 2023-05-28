Beyond some West River rain, it’s been a good day overall…especially the farther east you go.

Once again, however, West River locations have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place for the evening and into tonight for portions of central and western KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Those showers and a few storms will linger into the night for some, so keep this in mind. Again, a few storms may pack an extra punch along the way as they try to push eastward.

Beyond that, we’ll see milder conditions to the east with cooler lows to the west. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s for many locations, but some upper 40s are possible to the west.

Memorial Day, unfortunately, has a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both sides of the river. While the whole day won’t be a wash-out, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans or will be attending any outdoor ceremonies. Overall, chances can be best described as “spotty” for the day and into the evening.

Regardless, another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. This time, it covers areas on both sides of the Missouri River and goes as far east as Watertown and Madison. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Beyond the rain chance, we’re warm and breezy with highs in the 80s to the east and in central KELOLAND with 70s to the west.

Tuesday holds another chance for some storms to become strong to severe as scattered storms pop up again.

A “Marginal Risk” being in place once again. The axis for this risk area shifts eastward again, as better chances for rain and storms push east of the James River.

Highs hold steady in the 80s for central and eastern KELOLAND. We’ll see a few 70s once more out west.

The rest of the extended forecast can be described in two words: Warm and unsettled. A daily chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers through the rest of the month and into the first few days of June. Some days, like Friday, for example, have better chances than others. Still, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for the next several days.

We may FINALLY get a small break on Sunday, but that is subject to change.