While there was cloud cover, there were some areas that did get in on a decent day. Others, however, had to deal with some passing rain and snow showers.

As of 3 pm CST Monday

We’ll gradually clear out as we head through the rest of the evening and into the night…allowing the temperature to fall a bit more effectively than it did last night.

Overnight lows fall into the teens and single digits.

An Alberta clipper will push through the region on Tuesday, sending a small chance for a flurry or two our way. Beyond that, we should remain mainly quiet with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees…especially the further south you go.

Much of Wednesday will be quiet for a majority of the region. Toward the SD/ND border, however, we may see a few snow showers along the way.

Otherwise, it’s a seasonable and cooler day than Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to mid/upper 30s.

The latest trend on Thursday keeps the chance for snow in place for southeastern KELOLAND. We’ll watch and see how this develops, as there has been a bit of flip-flopping on the handling of this low’s track. Further north and west, it’ll be a quiet and partly to mostly sunny day.

In fact, we’ll close the week on a pretty pleasant note before we get ready for another chance at a few flurries on Sunday in eastern KELOLAND.

We’ll then watch next Monday as the potential for a developing storm system comes into view. Right now, snow is likely by Monday and may go into Tuesday as well. This is at the end of our extended outlook, so please keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to the weekend and get more details and data.

Odds for near to below average temperatures are expected to carry into the middle of the month.