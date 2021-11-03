Soon To Return Above Average For The Weekend – Storm Center Update Wednesday AM November 3

Clouds will be a little thicker in eastern KELOLAND today, but we’ll be slightly warmer.

Winds will remain light with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs will range from the middle 50s in western South Dakota to the 40s (near 50) in eastern KELOLAND.

The warming trend will continue for tomorrow with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will remain light.

Friday will bring a light rain chance to western South Dakota. A light shower or two may makes its way into northern KELOLAND Friday night, but amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch.

The weekend will be warm and dry with highs in the 60s to near 70.

As we go through next week, temperatures will slowly cool with better chances for rain (or snow).