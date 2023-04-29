The last two days of April, while generally quiet, will feature a few things to watch as we get ready to welcome May into the fray.

Scattered showers are possible today, especially near and east of the James River valley. An isolated thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out.

While moisture amounts are pretty low, it’ll still be something to watch if you have any outdoor plans today.

Beyond that, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies to the east with more sunshine out west. Highs climb into the 50s further east, while areas out west get into the 60s.

It’ll be windy across the region as well. This, combined with drier air out west, will create enhanced chances for fire weather concerns for some. Red flag warnings are in effect for areas along and just west of the Missouri River. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

Windy weather sticks around as we head into the night as we slowly clear out as well. Lows fall into the 30s across the region.

While we may have some cloud cover at times on Sunday to the east, it’ll be a better day overall compared to Sunday. While temperatures do dip into the 50s on both sides of the river for highs with windy conditions, it’s at least dry.

In fact, dry is the key word for the upcoming work and school week. With high pressure firmly in control, we’ll have ample amounts of sunshine to enjoy and progressively milder temperatures as well. We’ll peak by Wednesday and Thursday, where highs may reach the 70s in many areas.

Temperatures may take a small step backward on Friday with the passage of a backdoor front, but it won’t be too far of a drop.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored…but we also keep an eye on the chance for more rain.