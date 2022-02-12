A cold start to the weekend will be in place but not for everyone. A 50/50 split will be in place along the Missouri River valley.

24-hour temperature difference between 6 am CST Friday and 6 am CST Saturday

Highs to the east will struggle to get out of the 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. To the west, we’ll climb into the 30s and 40s.

A few snow showers are possible to the northeast later in the evening and into the night. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero in central and eastern KELOLAND, while western areas are in the teens above zero.

Another cold start the day is on the way for Sunday with a few isolated flurries possible to the east. We’ll have yet another split along the Missouri River valley on the thermometer, with upper teens to low 30s to the east and 40s/50s out west.

Valentine’s Day does at least warm up a little bit, with highs climbing into the 30s in most of our East River locations, while the west holds in the 40s.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the next seven, but it’ll also be a bit breezy at times.

While areas to the west may see a bit of light snow on Wednesday and Thursday, the vast majority of KELOLAND remains dry and snow-free…a troubling trend considering just how far below average we are for snow totals.