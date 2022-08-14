While the second half of the weekend gets off to a mainly quiet start, we do at least have a few things to talk about in the short-term outlook that will be music to the ears of those who need rain.

Chances for rain begin to develop as we go into the morning out west, but chances start to increase further east with more development as we go later into the day. Toward the southeast, I think we stay mainly dry by day.

Highs hold in the 80s to the east with 80s and some low 90s out west.

Rain develops a bit more as we head into the night. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well, but it’ll still be rain all the same.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s across the board.

The new work week kicks off with soggy weather in the cards for us. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across the region, which will be a very welcome sight for those of us who are in severe and extreme drought conditions.

Highs take a step backward across KELOLAND, with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s for much of the region.

A few showers are possible here and there on Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances are on the lower side of the scale…so no wash-outs are expected. Monday remains the best chance to see rain.

We’ll close the work week on a pretty pleasant and generally seasonable note with high pressure coming into the picture. A few showers may be possible on Thursday and Friday in the northeastern and southeastern portions of the region respectively.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.