Soggy at Times into Tuesday; Some Warm Days Later On – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, September 12

While much of the first half of the weekend was pretty quiet, the second half has already shown a bit more activity. Some morning showers will linger in portions of KELOLAND before we keep an eye on the afternoon.

A few more showers and storms are possible later today, especially West River, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. Some storms may be capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

Highs step back into the 70s across much of the region with a few low 80s possible.

We’ll quiet down as we head through the night with gradual clearing taking place across much of KELOLAND. Lows fall back into the 50s across the board with a generally light breeze.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will come along on Monday as our next system traverses the Northern Plains. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather comes back into the picture, but this time it’s central and eastern KELOLAND that has the risk. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up.

Highs on Monday range from the low/mid 70s in the northeast to the low 80s in SE and central KELOLAND.

A few showers and storms are possible again on Tuesday across southeastern portions of the region as moisture is a bit slow to depart. We may also see some additional showers and storms in western portions of the region as well…mainly in the afternoon.

If you like your late summer days to have some warmth to them, Wednesday may be the pick day of the work and school week with highs back in the 80s through much of the area. In fact, much of the long-range outlook features higher chances for above average temperatures.

Some late week shower and thunderstorm chances come back, though coverage will be scattered in nature on Thursday and mainly confined to East River locations.

Temperatures also hold near to a bit above average at first before climbing further above average by Saturday. For what it’s worth, the first day of fall (Which comes along on the 22nd) appears to be a bit more seasonable.