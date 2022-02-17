It’s another cool day across KELOLAND, after a chilly morning. We got down to three above in Sioux Falls, two below in Aberdeen, and four below in Watertown this morning. A north breeze is keeping our temperatures below normal despite mostly sunny skies.

2 pm

Tonight won’t be as cold – in fact we’ll have temperatures rising after midnight. We’ve put the overnight lows in the teens with a south wind preventing us from a cold night. South winds will strengthen toward morning as they turn to the southwest. Cloud cover will also increase.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy, but very warm. We’re looking at highs in the 40s, and for most of us in the upper 40s. Even northern South Dakota should reach the low 40s. Winds will be westerly and strong, about 20-40 mph, with higher gusts.

The weekend still looks warm, though we’ve knocked a couple degrees off the forecast highs. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy, with a brisk south wind that may actually drop off a bit during the afternoon. Temperatures will be above normal, in the upper 30s East River and the mid 50s in the west.

A cold front will start to come through on Sunday, so Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be around 50, while the temperatures will cool to the north and west behind the front. We’ve also bumped up the potential for snow to start in western and northern KELOLAND late in the day, while carrying only snow flurries for Sioux Falls and the southeast.

Confidence is growing for snowfall in most of KELOLAND Monday and Tuesday. It will also be pretty windy Monday and Tuesday, which is likely to at least slow down intercity driving those two days. It is likely that accumulating snowfall will come our way. It isn’t advisable to talk about exact snowfall amounts while the track is yet to be determined. But given the current projected track, on paper we would suspect a general 2-4” in eastern KELOLAND and 4-6” in the central and west. While I say that now, it is likely those amounts will be adjusted and fine tuned over the next few days – I only throw those numbers out there to say to have your snow shovels or even snowblowers handy.

What is more certain is that it will be windy those two days… and what is even more certain is that it will be very cold through the middle of next week. Temperatures could be about 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, moderating slightly and gradually during the second half of the week. But with an expected coating of fresh snowfall, the likelihood for extremely cold days and nights is pretty high.