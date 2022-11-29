Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care. You can see some of our early morning selected LIVE CAMS.

The snow will be a nice addition at Falls Park.

You can see the snow stretches from Nebraska into Minnesota this morning.

The snowfall rates will increase on the southern flank of this band through the day.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for much of southeastern KELOLAND. The advisory is in effect for Sioux Falls until 6pm.

The timeline on the snow delivers most of the accumulation in Sioux Falls by noon. Otherwise, cold NW winds will increase behind the system and that will produce pockets of blowing snow.

2-5″ is expected for storm total in Sioux Falls, with similar numbers in SW MN and NW IA.

Take a look at the wind chill forecast the next 36 hours. Plan on some cold numbers ahead.

More snow may tease northern KELOLAND later this week. We will continue to watch that in the extended forecast.

Arctic air may move south next week. Some of the coldest air of the season will be knocking on our door.