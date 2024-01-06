SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our temperatures will near normal today. We had light snow showers in eastern KELOLAND. Those are coming to an end so a mostly quiet night ahead. We had stronger winds in western and central South Dakota but those have also come to an end.

For tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies that thin out the farther west you go. Winds will be light overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens. We could have patchy fog redevelop.

Tomorrow may bring a few breaks in the clouds. The winds will stay light. High temperatures are going to be much closer to normal in the 20s to low 30s. Things start changing Sunday night.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in place in southeastern KELOLAND. This may get upgraded to a warning or advisory as we head into tomorrow and Monday. We are expecting several inches of snow and stronger winds by late evening and overnight into Tuesday. Sioux Falls could see 4 to 7 inches of snow with higher amounts along the Nebraska boarder.

On Monday with the snow moving into southeastern KELOLAND, the other portions of KELOLAND could see a few flurries or very light snow showers. Winds will stay mostly light, except in western South Dakota. High temperatures will be near normal in the 20s.

There is a break coming on Tuesday. Another round of light snow will move in midweek bringing with it stronger winds. We could see another round of snow by the weekend. We have very cold temperatures on the way by the end of the work week and through next weekend.