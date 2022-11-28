The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am.

We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter Weather Advisory posted starting at 6 am for the counties shaded in blue. This advisory does include the Sioux Falls area.

Futurecast shows another mild day ahead of this system. However, snow will begin to develop in SW SD by late this afternoon. While some light snow will brush through southcentral into northeast SD, we expect the main forcing for accumulating snow to settle into southeastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning. Colder air will be moving into the area behind the front along with more wind. That will lead to some blowing snow Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at our snow forecast. The heaviest totals should be in NW IA and SW MN. Sioux Falls should be in the 1-3″ range.

Wednesday does look cold with some subzero wind chills during the day.

Friday may turn a little warmer, but it may also deliver a punch of snow in northern KELOLAND along with increasing wind by Friday night.

You can see some of that wind by Saturday morning on the map below.

We will continue to watch the build up of arctic air to the north. It’s not a question of if this will arrive in KELOLAND, it’s a matter of when and how cold.

These contrasting air masses can also bring more snow. We are watching another system about a week out that could prove interesting.

Here are the details of the forecast.