Snow with very strong winds East River by Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 9

We’ve had a few light showers in Sioux Falls and areas south of I-90, but they’ve mostly been just sprinkles. The clouds that produced those sprinkles are quickly moving to the east, leaving behind sunny skies. Temperatures are close to normal for this time of year, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

2 PM

Tonight clouds will build back in from west to east. There could be some light rain showers in western and central South Dakota. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 30s with a south breeze. The winds will pick up in Rapid City and western South Dakota and switch to the northwest as a cold front passes.

An area of low pressure will move through KELOLAND on Wednesday, with widespread clouds and rain showers. It looks like the showers will only amount to a few tenths of an inch in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will start from the south and then turn to the northwest, and become strong in Rapid City and western South Dakota.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be our in-between day. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy, with temperatures dropping below-normal in the 40s for highs. There could be a few showers in central and NE South Dakota, but they should be light. Rapid City and western South Dakota will have very strong winds, with gusts over 45 mph.

The brunt of the storm system comes through on Friday, with widespread cloud cover, very strong northerly winds, and snow. Models continue to put out an inch or two in eastern South Dakota, but the winds will be fierce, with gusts over 45 mph possible – so keep an eye on potential travel impacts. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s. Rapid City will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

With an incoming warm front, there could be a few light rain or snow showers on Saturday, depending on whether the showers occur during the day or when it is colder in the morning. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 20s, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s East River to the upper 40s to low 50s in the west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s, and the afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little warmer, in the upper 30s to mid 40s East River.