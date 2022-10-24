Snow has been falling this morning in the Black Hills of western KELOLAND. Expect slippery conditions at times as the snow tries to stick with temperatures holding in the 30s.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the counties shade in blue, including Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

Here’s a closer look at the snow potential today.

Before we get to the forecast, local thunderstorms last night packed quite a punch with some strong winds and even some hail. Rainfall was spotty, with a general .25″ to .50″ along this track from Vermillion to just west of Worthington.

This thunderstorm track produced hail in the Madison area.

It goes without saying we will be much cooler today compared to highs yesterday. Sioux Falls set a new record at 85.

Our Futurecast update shows the snow in the west, with some progression of the snow toward the Missouri River Valley near Mobridge by early afternoon. Don’t forget about the gusty NW winds much of the day in the 30-45mph range.

Temperatures will start moderating tomorrow and we’ll see milder weather by the weekend.

Here are the details of the forecast.