It’s a snowy morning across much of KELOLAND. This was the view from Lake Preston just before 7am.

You can see the snow, both old and new, at Lake Madison as well.

The snow has been expanding the past few hours from the Black Hills to Minnesota.

Most of our KELOLAND region is under a Winter Weather Advisory. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the far northeast, including Sisseton and Milbank.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. You can see the snow bands will tend to focus East River this afternoon as the trends diminish in the west. We’ll see a break in much of the snow Friday morning, but new snow areas will develop in the north late Friday afternoon, with snow likely in eastern KELOLAND by Saturday morning. Remember, the wind will be stronger from the southeast during that time period.

Our snowfall forecast is generally 3-5″ across much of KELOLAND today.

The wind forecast features a 15-25mph wind in northeast KELOLAND today, followed by lighter winds tonight and tomorrow morning. We expect a general increase in southeast winds tomorrow, with some stronger gusts likely Friday night and early Saturday morning. Be aware of more wind Saturday night and Sunday from the northwest, with some potential for blowing snow.

The pattern ahead looks colder into Monday, but we are seeing some opportunity for milder weather starting Tuesday. That will all depend on how strong the next storm will be coming from California. We’ll have more to say on that story tomorrow.

Here are the details of the forecast.