We are watching some fog this morning in Rapid City area early this morning, but a mild afternoon is ahead for much of southwestern KELOLAND. Get ready for more 40s today there, with 30s more common East River.

We had a mixture of 30s and 40s yesterday across KELOLAND, which brought some welcome melting to many areas.

More active weather is returning to KELOLAND starting today with pockets of snow already forming on radar. We expect additional bands of snow mixed with rain to develop and move into KELOLAND from the south. The most organized and sustained batches of snow will align in far northern KELOLAND later this afternoon into the overnight.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for northern KELOLAND starting this afternoon and lasting into tomorrow morning across the northwest. The advisories will linger into the early afternoon for the northeast.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. You’ll notice the patches of snow lifting to the north as temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s. The snow will organize better along the South Dakota/North Dakota border overnight along with stronger east or northeast winds. Expect travel impacts across the advisory area. Sioux Falls will see a brisk west/northwest wind overnight.

Our snow forecast reflects the biggest impact in the far northeast where 3-6″ of snow is possible in both Aberdeen and Sisseton. Many of the numbers farther south are in the “nuisance” range.

The pattern ahead will be interesting to watch next week. Our jet stream flow will remain very active as a series of smaller system may push across the plains at times to start the week. A larger system is possible toward the end of the 10 day forecast. That’s a trend to watch as we look for a catalyst to kick off a colder period into the middle of the month. There are plenty of clues suggesting another intrusion of arctic air impacting parts of the nation will arrive during that timeframe.

Here are the details of the forecast.