Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Let’s get right to the winter weather headlines:

– A winter storm warning remains in place for Tripp County and points south and east into Yankton, Vermillion, Harrisburg, Sioux Center, and Le Mars through Saturday afternoon and evening.

– A winter weather advisory is in effect for western and southwestern KELOLAND as well as the I-90 corridor from Mitchell through Worthington. This advisory is also through the afternoon and evening.

Snow totals will be heavier the closer to the Missouri River you go, with a sharp cut-off north of I-90 to the east. Several inches of snow are also expected in western KELOLAND.

We’ll also deal with a lot of cold weather and wind through the day. Overall high temperatures in many regions have been observed already, so what you see here are daytime high temperatures.

As the bulk of our snow departs, we may see some lingering flurries through the night and into Sunday.

Sub-zero lows are likely across the region, with wind chills in the double digits below zero as well. Please be mindful of this if you must be out…along with the fact that we’ll likely be dealing with blowing snow in areas that have seen fresh snow.

Some flurries may linger in a few places on Sunday, but the big story for the second half of the weekend will be the colder temperatures and the wind. Highs will remain largely in the single digits above zero with sub-zero wind chills through the day.

Cold weather holds steady through at least the first half of the upcoming work and school week, with single-digit highs holding steady. On the plus side, we’ll have more sunshine in place with the wind backing off a bit…so that will take the edge of the cold ever so slightly.

By the end of next week, the cold really eases off as near average temperatures attempt to take over.