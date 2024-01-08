Our first winter storm of the season for southeastern KELOLAND has been making its impact known across that part of the region…with some areas more than tripling their season snow total in less than one day.

Snow will continue to linger through the evening and into the night, with some bands of moderate snow possible at times (Especially before midnight). We’ll watch as snow slowly tapers off toward and into the morning hours of your Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings have now been extended until 12 pm CST, and winter weather advisories remain in effect until 6 am CST Tuesday morning for areas shaded in red and blue respectively.

Please avoid travel if possible, as road conditions will continue to be hazardous even after the snow falls.

Speaking of that, there’s some good news/bad news on the Tuesday outlook. The good news is that the snow takes a small break. The bad news is that it’ll be windy, creating a blowing snow concern. Keep this in mind if you must head out tomorrow.

Another chance for snow comes along for Wednesday, though the scale of this event will be nothing like what we’ve seen so far. In general, we’re looking at inch or two type stuff for Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s to the east and 30s out west.

We’ll get another small break on Thursday before some more light snow comes in for Friday and Saturday. Again, we’re not looking at much in terms of accumulation…but it’s what comes with that snow that’s worth monitoring.

We’ve been on easy street regarding snow and cold this winter, but it’ll change in a big way for the latter as we head into the weekend. Highs may not get above zero at times going into the weekend and even the start of next week with lows in the teens below zero. Please prepare accordingly for this frigid cold.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: