The weather pattern is certainly active across KELOLAND. You can see the wind and snow on our Eureka LIVE Camera this morning.

These bands of snow will continue to rotate through KELOLAND today, mainly East River.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for the areas shaded in blue on this map, including Watertown, Marshall, and Worthington. Snowfall amounts of 1-4″ are possible along with the strong winds.

Futurecast shows the snow rotating around the backside of this upper level low pressure system. We expect most of the snow to diminish tonight and skies will becoming mostly sunny tomorrow from west to east as the strong winds begin to decrease.

The weather by the start of the weekend looks better with highs back in the 50s. We may see some shower chances returning by Sunday west of Sioux Falls, with more active weather coming into the plains next week.

The pattern looks very active by Tuesday through Thursday as a potent area of low pressure moves toward KELOLAND. Areas on the warm side of the system will likely see severe weather, a threat that may affect parts of southeast KELOLAND. Again, the low pressure track will determine the geographical locations of the highest risk areas, but it would be wise to watch the pattern. The chances of heavy snow and blizzard conditions on the backside of the storm are looking more likely too by Wednesday into Thursday. This could easily involve parts of of western SD and the Black Hills. This kind of moisture potential is very important to watch during a drought year, but the logistical impacts of snow and wind will a headline too. We’ll have more to say on this story in the coming days.

So far, the European model’s deterministic outlook for precipitation is about as bullish as we’ve seen in months around South Dakota. Again, specifics are hard to determine this far out, but next week is looking busy.