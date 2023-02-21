The first segment of winter weather has started this morning in KELOLAND. You can see some of the early morning snow in the Mobridge area.

Radar trends also show the expansion of light snow as we saturate the atmosphere across the region. We do expect snow in Sioux Falls this morning, with amounts around an inch not out of the question. Most of the snow this afternoon will settle north of I-90.

Winter weather advisories cover the counties in blue the next 24 hours before transitioning to Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings.

You can see the winter storm highlights tomorrow on the map below. The blizzard warning includes the Sioux Falls area with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Our latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow today, even the rain showers in the southwest with temperatures in the 40s across the southwest. We also want to point our a narrow band of mixed precip. or freezing drizzle which may sneak down into Sioux Falls later this evening.

The brunt of the storm will develop in western SD tonight and expand eastward tomorrow. We expect areas of moderate to heavy snow along with blowing and drifting likely into Thursday.

The wind gust map below clearly highlights some of the problems ahead. Travel will become difficult if not impossible across much of eastern KELOLAND where winds will be the strongest.

Here is our latest snow forecast. 8-14″ is still forecast in Sioux Falls by Thursday.

Here is the forecast.

Another storm could be on the way early next week, but we have a lot of time to watch the details of that system. Stay tuned.