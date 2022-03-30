Out like a lion? Well, it’s close. We’ve been busy tracking thunderstorms, snow, and freezing rain the past 12 to 18 hours across KELOLAND. We sure need the moisture, so we are thankful for some of the snowfall this morning. Crews have been moving that snow on our Redfield Live Cam shown below.

It’s a similar sight in Miller too. You can see the heavy and wet consistency of the snow.

The extended radar loop from last night shows the thunderstorms in the southeast and the transition to snow north and west.

Snow totals have generally stayed below 2″, but a few local areas have exceeded that level. This includes far NE South Dakota, the northern Black Hills, and a stretch from Yankton to just north of Sioux Falls.

The total precipitation estimates are .25″ or better in a few pockets.

Here are the latest hourly temperatures forecast the next 2 days.

Showers may return by Friday West River. More showers are ahead early next week.