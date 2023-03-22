SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is another chilly day in KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are well below normal for this time of year. The winds have been light for the day, but we are dealing with thicker cloud cover.

2 PM

There is snow in western South Dakota trying to make its way into central KELOLAND. For this afternoon into tonight there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Black Hills. Rapid City could see around 2 inches of snow. Parts of the Hills could see up to 5.

It will be cold again tonight. There could be fog or flurries tonight in north central and northeastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota will have snow or snow showers tonight. Southeastern KELOLAND including Sioux Falls could see a few snow showers through the overnight as well. Winds will be very light for the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will start partly cloudy with snow showers or flurries in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. We do start a warming trend with highs in 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with 30s and 40s in central and western South Dakota. The wind will stay light for the day.

Even warmer temperatures coming on Friday. Highs in the 30s and 40s in the east, central and western could see highs in the 50s. This comes with sunshine and a south wind. Western South Dakota, and Rapid City, could see a few snow showers throughout the day on Friday.

We start the weekend mostly quiet. Rapid City and western South Dakota could see a rain and snow mix moving in on Saturday. Everyone has a shot of snow showers on Sunday with a slight cooldown. But the cooldown doesn’t last for long. The first half of next week does warm right back up. By Wednesday, western, central, and southeastern KELOLAND could hit 50°. The last time Sioux Falls was in the 50s was the end of November.