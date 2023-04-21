SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are well below normal for this time of April. Most areas of KELOLAND are at least 20° below normal. This afternoon is also bringing instability snow showers. Amounts will be light, at around an inch for most of eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

The strong northwest wind will continue. This afternoon has had wind gusts in the 30 to 40 MPH range. Some wind gusts have been higher, like in Mitchell around 2 PM had a wind gust of 48 MPH.

2 PM

Northeastern and north central KELOLAND are under a Winter Weather Advisory that goes through tomorrow morning. This area could see a couple inches of snow total, they are going to be wind driven snow showers. This will create blowing snow and visibility issues.

For tonight, once the snow showers are done there will be mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be strong from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s. Eastern KELOLAND could see snow flurries continuing through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be chilly again with mostly cloudy skies and the strong north to northwest winds slowly decreasing west to east. High temperatures will struggle to be in the mid 40s. This time of year should be in the low 60s.

Sunday starts a slight warm up. Sunday will have more sun and less wind. Highs will reach into the 40s and low 50s.

The warmest day of the 7 day forecast comes on Thursday. Highs will be much closer to normal by the middle to end of next week. Rain chances return Wednesday through Friday across KELOLAND. Next week will have less wind than this week, but we could see a return of the wind by Friday of next week.