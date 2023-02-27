After a cloudy and foggy start to the day, we were able to get in on some sunshine later in the afternoon to help the day along. Unfortunately, cloud cover comes right back sooner rather than later.

As of 3 pm CST Monday

In fact, we’ll see that cloud cover increase overnight, as lows drop into the teens to the east and upper teens/mid 20s West River. The windy weather that we had during the day backs off as we head into the night, but that break is also temporary.

Tuesday holds a chance for some snow showers across the region with an impulse that will quickly push through the area.

Light accumulation is expected in many areas, but the north-central and northeastern parts of KELOLAND may see a bit more.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of north-central and northeastern KELOLAND beginning on Tuesday morning and running until 9 am CST/8 am MST Wednesday.

Highs hold steady in the 30s the east, with 40s out west coming back to a small extent.

A few more snow showers are possible on Wednesday, especially to the north and northeast, before we quiet down for the rest of next week.

Some additional light accumulation is possible in northern and northeastern KELOLAND.

Total snow forecast from Tuesday through Wednesday

Highs take a step backward into the 20s and 30s for the middle of the week.

Beyond Wednesday, it looks like March comes in like a lamb…with quiet weather holding steady through the end of the upcoming work and school week. Thursday will likely be the chilliest day overall, especially East River, but that won’t last for very long.

Near to at times above average temperatures come back and stick around through the first weekend of the new month…all the while we stay mainly dry and quiet.

It may get a bit breezy at times by Sunday into Monday, but that’s the only blemish to be found.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds favor near to below average temperatures sticking around. Average for this time of year is in the mid to upper 30s.