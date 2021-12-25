Snow Possible Sunday and Tuesday; Cold End of 2021 – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, December 25

While northern parts of KELOLAND were able to get a white Christmas, southern KELOLAND remained pretty quiet and even got in on some sunshine.

We’ll stay pretty quiet as we go into the night, with some flurries hanging around the further north you go. Overnight lows fall into the teens across central and southern KELOLAND, while northern KELOLAND dips below zero for the first of several times in the extended forecast.

Another fast-moving system moves through the area on Sunday, with snow showers expected at first. We could see some icing via a mix with freezing drizzle toward the end of this system further south and east, so be mindful of treacherous travel conditions if you’re going to be headed anywhere.

Highs range from the mid/upper 20s to the mid 30s.

We’ll get a break on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies, but temperatures take a step backward across the region.

Another system moves through KELOLAND on Tuesday, but this time it appears to be a chance for just snow this time around. A few inches of accumulation will be possible.

Very cold air comes in for the middle of the week by day and by night, and below average temperatures will likely stick around as we close 2021 and welcome 2022.