Though it wasn’t as warm as Saturday, Sunday has still been a pretty good day across KELOLAND. The wind has generally been a non-factor, but that’s slowly going to change.

Breezy conditions will gradually increase into the night under partly cloudy skies. Lows bottom out in the 20s across KELOLAND.

Cloud cover increases as we start the new work and school week. Some late-day snow showers are possible in western KELOLAND, but much of the day for much of the region is quiet and a bit breezy.

We’ll see highs in the 30s and 40s.

Attention then goes to developing low pressure overnight on Monday into Tuesday. This low, along with an associated trough, will pivot eastward from the Rockies. Snow will be possible…especially the further south and east you go.

While the precip type isn’t all that much in question (This is shaping up to be a snow event with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s), there is a small chance for a mix to occur south and east of Sioux Falls.

With that said, exact snow amounts are in question based on the track of this low and available low-level moisture. For now, we’ll at least put the potential to see a few inches of snow out there.

Numbers will be subject to change as we get closer to Tuesday, so keep an eye out for updates.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be pretty quiet. We’ll start off rather chilly in the wake of Tuesday’s low, especially where snow will be on the ground.

A brief late-week spike on the thermometer is possible before we moderate again headed into next weekend.