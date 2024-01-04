SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are near normal today. We have high temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. We have had thick cloud cover all day with light winds. That will continue into tonight.

As of 2 PM

We will have thick clouds tonight. The winds will stay light mainly out of the south. We could have some patchy fog by morning.

We aren’t going to cool much compared to the afternoon temperatures. Lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

We will have the thick clouds again tomorrow. We could even see a few flurries or very light snow showers throughout the afternoon. The winds will stay light but start turning to be from the north. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

The light snow showers will continue into Saturday morning. We will keep thick clouds throughout the day. Winds will be mostly light out of the north and west. Western South Dakota could have stronger winds. High temperatures are going to drop again into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The 7 day forecast bring much cooler air by the end of next week. There is even colder air by the following week. We do have several chances for snow in the 7 day forecast. Monday brings a chance of snow mainly to southeastern KELOLAND. Another chance of snow is coming for Wednesday and Thursday.

The snow chances through the weekend are going to stay mostly light. Best chance to see an inch or more of snow will come to the northern Black Hills and along and east of I-29.